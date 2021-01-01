California Umbrella 9 ft. White Aluminum Pole Market Fiberglass Ribs Push Lift Patio Umbrella in Bay Brown Sunbrella

This heavy-duty 9 ft. commercial grade umbrella by California Umbrella offers all the features a residential or commercial owner demands, with a robust commercial grade aluminum frame. The 2-section aluminum pole with a 0.08 in. wall thickness and fiberglass rib framework has superior stability and is perfect for demanding commercial conditions. The strong aluminum pole frame is matched by a simple efficient push lift system that complements a resilient easy to use umbrella. 1 of the key benefits to this umbrella is a 3-year warranty on the fiberglass ribs as a opposed to your standard 1-year warranty. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources. This umbrella will hold up against anything you throw at it; it has the benefits of both worlds.