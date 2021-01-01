KitchenAid 9-Cup Black Matte Food Processor, Matte Black

Easy to Use, Clean and Store. This 9 Cup Food Processor features an innovative design with a one-click, twist-free, bowl assembly and latched lid that is very easy to use and clean. The blade and disc fit inside the bowl to make storage easy. Simple Controls with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse) handle a variety of ingredients with precision, and the easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple. Chop, Puree, Knead, Mix Shred and Slice Everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses and more with the simplicity of two discs and one blade. A variety of shapes and sizes can be processed in the 2-in-1 feed tube located on the lid. The small pusher features a small oil drizzle opening for emulsifying sauces and dressings. Color: Matte Black.