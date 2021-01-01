From frigidaire

Frigidaire 13.9 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in White

$611.00 on sale
($679.00 save 10%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Frigidaire 13.9 cu. ft. top freezer features the latest cooling technology with the EvenTemp cooling system, which optimizes air flow to ensure consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator. The flexible interior organization system features full-width glass shelving in the freezer and refrigerator, a sliding half-width deli drawer, and spacious door bins. Avoid spoiled food and soupy ice cream with our auto-close doors, which ensure your doors are never left slightly open by automatically closing once the door is ajar 5" or less. Color: White.

