RCA 0.9 CU FT MICROWAVE STAINLESS STEEL

This counter-top microwave delivers 900 Watts of power and the quality that the RCA name is known for. Match other stainless steel appliances in your kitchen, or simply add an eye-catching piece with this stylish unit. 10 power levels let you cook or reheat a variety of foods just right. The keypad controls give you the option of inputting precise cooking times, and the clear LED display lets you know exactly how much time is left. It is the perfect addition to any kitchen.