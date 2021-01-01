Nostalgia 0.9 Cu.ft. 800-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven, Retro Red, RMO4RR

Advertisement
800-Watts Cooking Power: At 0.9 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foodsCustomizable Cooking Settings : 12 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and moreDigital Clock : Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking settingEven Cooking : Rotating glass carousel helps cook food evenlyRetro Accents : A sleek chrome door handle, control panel and accents add fun and flair to this unique retro-styled applianceSimple Program Dial : Easily navigate cooking settings