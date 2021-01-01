Interstate paper towels offer cost-effective, streak-free cleaning with two-ply absorbency you can count on. Streak-free cleaning is ideal for automotive windshields, mirrors and more. These multipurpose, auto care towels come in a blue color and can be used for a variety of applications, from cleaning windshields to drying hands. Blue color stays cleaner looking and provides extended use to help reduce costs. Poly case helps protect these wipers from moisture and creates less waste vs. corrugate. GP 9-Count Paper Towels in Blue | GPC00350