9 Baro GPS Sports Watch White

Waterproof (up to 100m) multisport GPS watch for ultra runners and endurance athletes with barometric altitude information (FusedAltiTM) Up to 120 hour long battery life through intelligent battery modes (Performance, Endurance, Ultra) with charge reminders and regular software updates; 3 button color display and touchscreen Over 80 built-in sport modes include running, cycling, swimming, gym and more Accurate GPS tracking and navigation with FusedTrack, real-time bread crumb display, points of interest, sunrise/sunset times, storm alarm 24/7 activity tracking with instant heart rate, calorie and step counter (last 7 days) and sleep tracking. Display resolution: 320 x 300 Connect to sport services like Strava, Endomondo and Training Peaks and enjoy benefits offered by our partners through Value Pack Route planning and activity-specific heatmaps of most popular routes around the world with app *