From savoy house
Savoy House 9-996-1 Willmar 16" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Savoy House 9-996-1 Willmar 16" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a ribbed glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 2.86 lbsShade Height: 13-3/8"Shade Width: 2"Backplate Height: 16"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Polished Nickel