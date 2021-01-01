Savoy House 9-1105-1 Caracas 1 Light 10.63" Tall Wall Sconce Argentium Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Savoy House 9-1105-1 Caracas 1 Light 10.63" Tall Wall Sconce The Classic Modern aesthetic from Karyl Pierce Paxton comes to life with Caracas. A unique, polished contemporary family with distressed antique mirror insets, covered in an Argentum finish with White Fabric drum shades and Frosted glass. Distinctive, classic and Modern.Features:Comes with round shaped fabric shadeRequires (1) 60 x watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbDesigned to cast light in an upward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDesigned by Karyl Pierce Paxton:Karyl Pierce Paxton style can be experienced from the custom made charm of lighting and accessories. Karyl created award winning commercial and residential interiors. Karyl created an 18 step finish inspired by Patinas, old world colors of the French Quarter. Today, she creates products that are destined to become heirloomsDimensions:Height: 10.63"Width: 6"Extension: 7.88"Product Weight: 15.84 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and elegant, timeless designs, the Savoy House brand is a top choice among designers and consumers alike. Argentium