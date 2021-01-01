Crescent 9-1/4 in. Lineman's High Leverage Solid Joint Pliers - Carded

Crescent offers a broad range of pliers, including tongue and groove, slip joint, solid joint, and locking in a variety of styles. They are made from alloy steel to provide improved strength and durability. Available with either a dual material grip, an easy to clean dipped grip or professional steel handle, they are all designed for ergonomic comfort during continuous use. We make pliers for gripping, twisting, cutting, stripping, or bending wire and cable for use by both trades professionals and DIY users.