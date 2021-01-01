From savoy house
Savoy House 9-0900CP-1 Owen 13" Tall Wall Sconce English Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Savoy House 9-0900CP-1 Owen 13" Tall Wall Sconce Features Metal construction Includes a fabric shade (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs UL and CUL rated for dry locations Can be hardlined or used with included cord and plug Dimensions Height: 12-7/8" Width: 6-1/8" Extension: 22-3/4" Product Weight: 2.53 lbs Backplate Height: 4-1/2" Backplate Width: 7" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No English Bronze