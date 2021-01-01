From freesay

8x6FT Vintage Brick Wall Photography Backdrop Wedding Graduation Theme Stone Brick Photography Background Baby Birthday Party Decoration Photo.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Size: 8x6 feet (2.4x 1.8m). Lightweight, easy to store and carry. Material: Vinyl pattern cloth is bright in color, durable, lightweight and easy to handle. Used for: home decoration, wedding, birthday, brick wall background, prom, buffet, baby show, cake table, graduation and any party events, commercial buildings, shopping malls, concerts, halls, perfect for video backgrounds. High quality: made of durable, realistic and strong high-quality vinyl materials. Lightweight and easy to handle. Service: Your satisfaction is our sole purpose! If you have any questions about our background, please do not hesitate. Please contact us first, you will get a reply in a short time.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com