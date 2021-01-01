Icona Bay 8x10 Black Picture Frame with Mat for 5x7 Photo, 1 Pack, Exclusives Collection (US Company)

Includes: 1 Picture frame with hanging hooks, adjustable kickstand fin, and heat-strengthened glassFits: 8 by 10 inch (20.32 cm x 25.4 cm) or 5 by 7 inch (12.7 x 17.78 cm) Photos, pictures, or printsFinish: EggshellIdeal for: Home or office galleryDisplay: Vertically or HorizontallyThis frame showcases modern creativity and top class craftsmanship that blends perfectly with any space. A special way to show how you cherish great memories and achievements in life. An accent in any room, this frame pairs well with family photographs, eclectic prints, or studio portraits. This frame is excellent for gifting at housewarming parties, baby showers, and family events. You can mount this frame on the wall vertically or horizontally with the hanging hardware or stand on the table with the back easel. This streamlined, clean-looking picture frame will enhance any piece of art you put in it. Versatile size frames help you display an array of beautiful moments and create your own ideal layouts. Designed with a modern style, this photo frame is great for living room, bedroom, study, children's room, and office. Celebrate those treasured moments today by purchasing an Icona Bay Exclusives frame!