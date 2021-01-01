From langdon house
Langdon House 8x10 Ash Gray Picture Frames, Contemporary Style, 6 Pack, Richland Collection (US Company)
Includes: Six 8 by 10 inch (20.32 cm x 25.4 cm) frames with hanging hooks and easel kickstand Fits: 8" x 10" Photographs, images, or prints Finish: Matte Ideal for: Home or office gallery Versatile: Displays horizontally or vertically Create a relaxed, casual feel in your home or office interior with these thoughtfully designed photo frames. The sleek molding is one inch wide to create balance and beautifully enhance your image. These frames are engineered with earth-conscious PS resin for easy cleaning and enduring refinement. Showcase your favorite photos with a laid-back style!