8’x6.7’ Retractable Patio Awning

This awning can adjust the slope of the awning up and down up to 40° and retract flexibly by using the manual crank based on your customized projection needs. With powder-coated aluminum alloy frame and rust-resistant steel supporting tubes, this patio retractable awning is weatherproof and supposed to obtain the wind resistance up to 28MPH. The strong polyester fabric is UV-resistant, waterproof and color-fading-resistant that provides you better shading experience in summer. Pattern: Green, Size: 58" H x 96.7" W x 98" D