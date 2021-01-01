From fun landscaping
8Port GREENnet Gigabit PoE+ Switch TPETG82G Supports PoE and PoE+ Devices 61W PoE Budget 16Gbps Switching Capacity Data Power via Ethernet to PoE.
Best Quality Guranteed. ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 8 Gigabit PoE+ ports with LED indicators provide a 16Gbps switching capacity to support edge network installations. DESKTOP DESIGN: With a compact and lightweight metal housing design, this Ethernet switch is well-suited for desktop installations. PoE+ POWER: A 61W PoE power budget supports up to eight Power over Ethernet devices. TPE-TG82g, delivers data and power over existing Ethernet cables to Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices such as Access Points and IP Cameras. PLUG-AND-PLAY: Simply power up the switch and plug in connected devices. No software to install or configuration needed. DATA TRANSFER RATE: Ethernet: 10Mbps (half duplex), 20Mbps (full duplex) Fast Ethernet: 100Mbps (half duplex), 200Mbps (full duplex) Gigabit: 2000Mbps (full duplex) LIFETIME PROTECTION: Lifetime Manufacturers Warranty