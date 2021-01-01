8Port Fast Ethernet PoE Switch Support 10100M with 2Port FE Network Uplink 8023afat Builtin DC48V Power Supply 820ft 250m Data Transmission

Best Quality Guranteed. Uplink Port Design - 8x PoE ports and 2x uplink ports, support 10/100Mbps each. Extra uplink port design enable all PoE ports be used for PoE power devices. Compact Design - Durable metal housing, built-in standard DC48V power supply, compliant IEEE802.3.af/at. Fits perfectly anywhere in your home or business. Extension of Power and Data - The extend mode increases the maximum transmission distance from 100 meters to 250 meters. You may choose ON/OFF mode based on your specific needs. PD Detection - Ports automatically detect devices, power detection (PD) function ensure only devices require PoE receive power and will not burn your device. Easy To Use - 130W power budget up to 30W per port, plug-and-play, simple set up with no software or configuration needed.