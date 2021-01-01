8PCS Useful Durable Wall Hook Hanging Hook Connected Hook for Closet Kitchen Home

Made of plastic material, this wall hook is stable, durable, stylish and sturdy, and easy to clean. This stylish wall hook is suitable in the hallway, bedroom, dinging room and equally a bathroom or kitchen which makes your home more fresh and elegant. This hook with fresh style design appearance, will well match with your furniture. It is a perfect choice for decorating your home and great organizer to store small items. This hook is perfect for hanging coats, hats, keys or scarf, etc.