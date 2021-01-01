Twin 8pc Valentina Bed In A Bag Comforter Set Beige - Chic Home Design

From chic home design
Transform your bedroom decor with the elegant style of the Valentina comforter set from Chic Home. This beautiful comforter features a pinch pleat design with ruffled details on the face and a solid backing. Every Hyatt comforter is made with luxuriously soft brushed microfiber fabric for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning. A sheet set, a pillowcase, a design coordinated pillow sham and three deco pillows are included to complete the look. Size: Twin. Color: Beige.