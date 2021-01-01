From squish

Squish 8pc Measuring Set, kitchen measuring tools

$12.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Squish collapsible kitchen products make today's storage challenges disappear in one second…flat. The patented Squish Measuring Cups collapse and the Measuring Spoons nest for efficient storage in a fraction of the space required for traditional, bulky measuring cups and spoons. Each cup/spoon is a different color for easily identifying the capacity. Made from polypropylene and TPR your Squish measuring cups and spoons are FDA approved, BPA free and dishwasher safe. All Squish products carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com