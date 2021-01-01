8pc Loveseat Patio Conversation Set - Patio Festival

This 8 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions includes one loveseat, four single chairs, and three tables. It has a modern style that enhances the look of the decor. Made from metal, the frame of this seating group provides durability and sturdiness. This set is available in an exquisite black finish that adds to its overall style-quotient. The cushions included with this set provide comfort to the user. The deep seating design of the seating group enhances the level of comfort. This furniture set allows you to host friends for an intimate get-together.