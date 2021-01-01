King 8pc Clarksburg Comforter Set Natural - Threshold

Add unique and stylish stripes to your bed with the Clarksburg Comforter Set from Threshold™. This multi-piece bedding set includes a queen comforter, two decorative pillows, two standard shams, two Euro shams and a bedskirt. The soft-filled comforter is adorned with a jacquard striped pattern in brown and blue over a white background that reverses to a solid white on the other side. The eye-catching striped pattern gives this midweight bedding set textural flair, while the shams and coordinating pillows elevate the look, and the mustard bed skirt adds a chic finish. Size: King. Color: Natural.