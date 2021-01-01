Nyrius 5.8GHz 4 Channel Wireless Video & Audio Sender Transmitter & Receiver with IR Remote Extender for Streaming Cable, Satellite, DVD to TV.

Easily stream your satellite/cable, DVDs, gaming console and more to any TV wirelessly using RCA connections Transmit standard definition audio and video seamlessly from one room to another without the hassle of installing messy cables Powerful long range 5.8 GHz signal transmits video and audio up to 225 ft (maximum transmission is under clear line of sight). Transmit through walls, ceilings, and floors (range/signal quality will decrease based on environment). Change channels, pause your movie - control your device from another room with the remote extender 4 selectable channels to avoid interference with other wireless devices