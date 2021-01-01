From gleason avery
8GB USB 20 Flash Drive CapLESS amp Universally Compatible Blue 97088
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Download, store, and transfer up to 8GB of files across any USB 2.0-Compatible devices such as computers, TVs, gaming systems, and more Convenient, retractable, and improved easy-grip design means no more searching for lost caps and less breakage Plug and play: no software to configure has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a 5 year limited Warranty and technical support