uxcell 9.8Ft - 5/32 Inch Tin Plated Copper Sleeving Expandable Hose Cover

[PARAMETER] Length: 3.0 Meter / 9.8 Feet; Flat Width: 4mm / 5/32-inch; Maximum Diameter Expansion Range: 5mm / 13/64-inch. [EXPANDABLE] We recommend you don't cut to length until you have it on, once you pull to tighten it up you will get back plenty of surplus for the next project. [FEATURE] This product gives your system a more modern look and very functional installation. [APPLICATION] The shield tubing is mainly applied to cover the hose for extra strength and life. It is widely used to protect the cord from rodents chewing or for high temperature applications, also, it keeps wire neat and organized. [NOTE] Electrical wires should never be hot. Should increase the gauge of wire if you are exceeding the recommended load of that wire. This product would make the wire get hotter by not letting it cool and might melt the insulation on said wire.