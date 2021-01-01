From ooma
8CH Expandable Allinone Wireless Security Camera System with 13 LCD Monitor 8CH 1080P WiFi NVR Kits PreInstall 1TB Hard Drive and 4pcs Outdoor.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Easy Setup All-in-one Security Camera System Wireless Security Camera System built-in 13' LCD Monitor. The wireless cameras and NVR monitor are auto-paired during the factory setting. Just need to connect the wireless cameras and NVR with Power Supply provided. 1TB HDD pre-installed for 24/7 surveillance purposes. Perfect for villa, home, office, shop, hotel, warehouse, school, business or elsewhere. (Wireless means wireless Internet connection, but also need to plug-in power supply) Weatherproof Night Vision Outdoor Security CameraRecords in 1080P Full HD to capture sharp and crisp images, whether Its raining, a freezing -50F (-10C) winter or scorching +122F (+50C) summer. Provide crystal-clear HD live video, ensures crisp smooth footage day and night with 2.0 Megapixel bullet cameras. Best choice for your indoor/outdoor home security. Motion Detection and Email Alert 1080P wireless surveillance