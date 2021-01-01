8CH Expandable All in one with 12 LCD Monitor Wireless Security Camera System Home Business 8CH 1080P NVR Kit 4pcs 2MP Outdoor Bullet IP Cameras.

All in one Solution, 3TB HDD Pre-installed Built-in 12 inch monitor pairs cameras automatically by wireless without complicated settings.3Tb Hard Drive Pre-installed, 4pcs cameras support 24 hours More than 90 days reliable video recording.(Warm Note: Please test the camera system before installing it) EXPANDABLE 8 CHANNEL CAMERAS Extensible 8 channel cameras(Asin: B07FVSK6BY),refer video: https://youtu. be/DcjnmvL3VJs. This system includes 1x 8-channel 1080P (1920x1080) 12' LCD Monitor NVR and 4 x 1080P (1920 X 1080) wireless IP66 waterproof Cameras. cameras and nvr are Paired before shipping, Connect the NVR and Cameras with Power AdapterCameras configuration 10 ft cable Power Supply, be fit for Installation. Remotely Anytime and AnywhereWireless Surveillance Camera System Allows you to View the Live Video Remotely Anytime and Anywhere by Phone and Pad(Available for Android & IOS system). Download Free APP EseeCloud from Android Google Play or App