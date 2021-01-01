8CH 5MP PoE Home Security Camera System 4pcs Wired 5MP Outdoor PoE IP Cameras 8MP4K 8Channel NVR Security System with 2TB HDD for 247 Recording.

Best Quality Guranteed. Stunning HD Display This security camera system displays in a 2560 1920 HD detailed image, providing users with crystal-clear footage both during the day and at night. Enjoy our improved Night Vision feature which delivers a flawless display for up to 100ft. Plug and Play PoE System The camera kit comes with 60ft network cables, which allows for easy installation and set-up. After connecting the security cameras to the NVR ports, recording and live views can be seen within seconds via an HDMI monitor. Stable Wiring and Digital Signal Unlike a CCTV DVR system, videos from the IP camera system will not lose quality or be destroyed by faulty cables. A strong digital signal maintains a 5MP high-definition image via 330ft CAT6 or 270ft CAT5 ethernet cables. Users will never have to worry about signal degradation which usually happen on coaxial cable of DVR and analog cameras even within 100ft.