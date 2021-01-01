8CH 1080P Security Camera System Outdoor,H.265+ 8-Channel HD-TVI 5MP Lite Video DVR recorder with 4x HD 1920TVL 1080P Weatherproof CCTV Cameras NO.

Best Quality Guranteed. H. 265/H.265+ 8CH 5MP Lite HD-TVI DVRWith the advanced H. 265 technology, keep the high quality video, it allows you to maximize storage space and enjoy ultra-long recording. Expandable camera systemThis is 8Channel 4-in-1 DVR supports analog HD-TVI CVI AHD camera It provides you extend additional cameras You can add more 4pcs 720P or 1080P Bullet or dome cameras IP67 Weatherproof Camera,80ft Night VisionThis Camera use Aluminum Metal materials, Can be installed in outdoor or indoor place. Up to 80ft night vision in total darkness and 130ft Night vision in ambient light. Remote Access & Motion Detection & Instant alertsFree app for live view & Playback on smart devices with Wi-Fi anywhere anytime. You can customize a specific motion detection zone in each camera to minimize false alerts. No Include Hard Drive-This system not include hard drive. Assembling a 3.5 inch SATA 500GB to 2TB hard drive is necessary.