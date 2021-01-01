Baldwin 8BR0306 6 Way Deadbolt Kit with Collar Back Plate and Round / Square Fronts for Reserve Series Polished Brass Catches and Latches Door

Baldwin 8BR0306 6 Way Deadbolt Kit with Collar, Back Plate, and Round / Square Fronts for Reserve Series This kit features a 6 way (6L) deadbolt latch, with collar, back plate, and both round and square fronts. This part is only intended for use with Reserve Series products.Features:Backset: 2-3/4" to 2-3/8"There are brand names, and then there is Baldwin. Constantly building and re-building upon a time tested legacy of superior design, craftsmanship, functionality and innovation, Baldwin Hardware has delivered modern luxury to discriminating homeowners, architects and designers since 1946. From being the first to forge solid brass door hardware to setting precedence for Lifetime Finishes, Baldwin has been and always will be synonymous with revolutionary technology and unsurpassed quality. Aspire to make your home much more than mere shelter, and relax in the assurance that function and elegance can finally flourish within the same line of fine products—Baldwin can show you how. Deadbolt Polished Brass