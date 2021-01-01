From omgtac
4.8Amp Retractable Car DC Socket Rapid Charger USB 2-Port 2-in-1 Connectors Power Adapter for LG G Pad 10.1 7.0 8.0 8.3 F 8.0 X8.3 - Motorola Droid.
Advertisement
High Quality Powerful Retractable Car Charger Extra Two USB Ports. Easily Retracts The Cord At The Touch Of A Button. High performance, compact device. Powerful 4.8Amp output. State of the art Intelligent Chip circuit prevents overcharging. MicroUSB and Lightning Connectors: You can use this charger for iPhones, iPads and Android Phones/Tablets with MicroUSB charging port. No more tangles or cable clutters in your car. (NO Extra USB Cable included). Smart IC chip recognizes a fully charged battery and automatically switches to a saver mode. Standard Cigarette Lighter plug fits most automobiles, RVs, boats. Convenient compact size with tangle-free wire to use with ease.