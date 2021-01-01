From chicago faucets
Chicago Faucets 895-L5VBXK Deck Mounted 4" Centerset Utility Faucet with Cast Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker Swing Spout and Metal Lever Handles Chrome
Advertisement
Chicago Faucets 895-L5VBXK Deck Mounted 4" Centerset Utility Faucet with Cast Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker Swing Spout and Metal Lever Handles Deck Mounted 4" Centerset Utility Faucet with Cast Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker Swing Spout and Metal Lever HandlesProduct Feature:Utility FaucetL5VB - Cast Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker Swing SpoutHose - 3/4" Male Hose Thread Outlet369 - Indexed Lever Handles Double Handle Chrome