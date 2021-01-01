Designers Fountain 89430 Athina 1 Light 10" Wide Pendant with Water Glass Shades Gilded Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 89430 Athina 1 Light 10" Wide Pendant with Water Glass Shades Features:Includes clear water glass shadesIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulbIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 15.5"Width: 9.75"Depth: 9.75"Canopy Shape: RoundCanopy Width: 5.5"Product Weight: 3.67 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 60wVoltage: 120v Gilded Bronze