Chicago Faucets 894-317 Centerset Bathroom Faucet with 4" Faucet Centers and Wrist Blade Handles Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Chicago Faucets 894-317 Centerset Bathroom Faucet with 4" Faucet Centers and Wrist Blade Handles Product Features:Manufactured and assembled in the United States of AmericaFaucet body and handles are covered under Chicago Faucet's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brassHigh quality chrome plated finish - finish covered under warranty for a yearDouble handle operation - handles reset on 1/4 turn valve seatsQuaturn compression operating cartridge - covered under 5-year warrantyPop-up drain assembly included with faucetInstalls in a centerset configurationADA compliantMounting hardware not includedThe Chicago Faucets Benefit:Commercial Grade Faucet: When a product is marked as "commercial grade" it means it has been built specifically to stand the test of time, and has been factory tested to function flawlessly through constant and continuous use. It is expected that faucets used in a commerce fashion will see much more use, and inversely abuse than typical faucets you might see in a residential setting, so they are engineered to do just that. Using simple, yet reliable, designs coupled with the industry's highest quality materials these faucets are some of the most reliable on the market. Although they are marketed as being ideal for commercial settings, the savvy home owner might take the quality found here and add a staple of functionality throughout the home as well.Quaturn Cartridge: The Quaturn cartridge was the industries first replaceable, completely self-contained valve cartridge. The cartridge allows the user to turn the water from full flow to off in just a quarter-turn. This unique cartridge was designed to close with the flow of the water rather than against it which reduces washer ware and virtually eliminates faucet drips. Although the Quaturn cartridge has been updated over the years to incorporate new technologies and materials it still holds true to its principals and is completely interchangeable with any Quaturn manufactured since 1913.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 9-5/8" (measured from mounting surface to highest point on faucet)Spout Height: 6-3/4" (measured from mounting surface to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-1/2" (measured from center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Required Installation Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 4" (center-to-center distance between installation holes)Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteMounting Configuration: CentersetMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2"Rated Operating Pressure: 20-125 PSIRated Operating Temperature: 40-140 - degrees Fahrenheit4" handles included with faucet1/2" connection - designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsCodes and Compliance:ASME A112.18.1MCSA B125NSF 61, Sec. 9ADAAbout Chicago Faucets:Chicago Faucets has been a company that the nation has relied on for over a century to craft the highest quality and reliable plumbing products. It is one of the only manufacturers left today that can say they engineer and assemble their faucets in the United States of America. Through constant innovation, such as the patented ECAST material and Quaturn cartridges, Chicago Faucets has not only stayed at the top of the industry, but has revolutionized it in many ways. With a focus in commercial grade faucets they truly exemplify durability and dependability in every one of their products. From simple, repairable designs to the use of the industry's highest quality materials Chicago Faucets products are a staple for the perfect synthesis of form and function. Double Handle Chrome