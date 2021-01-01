Moen 8922 Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet from the M-BITION Collection (Valve Included) Classic Brushed Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Moen 8922 Double Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet from the M-BITION Collection (Valve Included) Product Features: Faucet body constructed of brass Covered under Moen's 5 year limited commercial faucet warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Faucet centers are adjustable from 8" to 16" for convenience Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Includes pop-up drain assembly ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content WaterSense Certified product - uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Complete with ceramic disc valve Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet Product Technologies / Benefits: WaterSense/Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 5-1/4" (measured from counter top to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/4" (measured from counter top to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Number of Faucet Holes Required for Installation: 3 Faucet Centers (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes): 8" - 16" Flow Rate: 1.2 (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" 2 handles included with faucet Valve Type: Ceramic disc Variations: 8922: This model 8917: Centerset version of this model 8924: This model with grid drain Double Handle Classic Brushed Nickel