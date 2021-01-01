Liberty Hardware 8916 College Circle Collection Towel Ring Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Liberty Hardware 8916 College Circle Collection Towel Ring Towel Ring from the College Circle CollectionThe College Circle Series includes bathroom hardware from robe hooks to towel bars. Distinguished by its smooth, contoured circular design, and traditional appeal, the College Circle Collection products are a great way to add a simple upgrade to your entire bathroom, or utilize individual products in any creative way you can think of.Epitomizing the College Circle Collection, this towel ring is inspired by simplistic traditionalism offers a durable yet subtle accent that gives your bathroom and vanity a clean retro look and feel.Features:Beautiful and Durable Finishing that Complements a Wide Array of StylesZinc Die Cast ConstructionMounting Hardware IncludedDesigned for Easy InstallationSpecifications:Width: 6.37 InchesHeight: 7.68 InchesDepth: 1.81 InchesProduct Weight: 0.3 PoundsSince 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. Polished Chrome