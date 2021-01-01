From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 89132 Herrington 12" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 89132 Herrington 12" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 11-3/4"Width: 7-1/4"Extension: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 5-1/8"Shade Depth: 3-3/16"Backplate Height: 6-5/16"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Black