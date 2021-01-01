From arteriors
Arteriors 89123 Soloman 6 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Steel / Brown Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Arteriors 89123 Soloman 6 Light 23" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes glass shades(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 4", (1) 6", and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 31"Minimum Height: 31"Maximum Hanging Height: 61"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 22.5 lbsCord Length: 114"Wire Length: 114"Canopy Height: 4-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Steel / Brown Nickel