Elk Lighting 89077/4 Clausten 4 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier - Black / Gold Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 89077/4 Clausten 4 Light 21" Wide Drum Chandelier - Black / Gold Features(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 23"Minimum Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Product Weight: 11 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 21"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black / Gold