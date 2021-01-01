From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 89068/4 Clausten 4 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier - Natural Brass Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 89068/4 Clausten 4 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier - Natural Brass Features(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 57"Width: 37"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 16 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 37"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Natural Brass