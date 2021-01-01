From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 890640-12ST Crownstone 16 Light 38" Wide Drum Chandelier with Metal Mesh Shade Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Fine Art Lamps 890640-12ST Crownstone 16 Light 38" Wide Drum Chandelier with Metal Mesh Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a metal mesh and water glass shade(16) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Made in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/2"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 104"Width: 38"Depth: 38"Product Weight: 110 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 8"Canopy Depth: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 640 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 16Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Silver Leaf