Generation Lighting 89029 Hunnington 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Weathered Pewter Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 89029 Hunnington 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 7"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 3-1/4"Shade Depth: 3-1/4"Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Weathered Pewter