88VF 6 Speed Regulated Brushless Cordless Handheld Electric Trimmer Woodworking Engraving Slotting Trimming Carving Router-One Battery
88VF 6 Speed Regulated Electric Wood Trimmer Brushless Rechargable Li-ion Battery Laminate Palm Router Hand Trimmer Edge Joiners For Wood Chamfering Grooving Curve Cutting Woodworking Planing Main Features: ? 6 speed regulation. Can clearly observe the processing conditions. Transparent cover to control the flying sawdust. Standard 1/4 inch collet accepts most router bits. The motor reaches a high speeds to cut wood with precision and power. Widely used in wood processing, furniture manufacturing and other industries. Trimmer applicable under normal ambient conditions, equipped with the right rotary. Apply to wood, plastic sheeting, wood veneer and other similar materials chamfering, grooving, surface finishing, curve cutting, planing wood edge, pattern processing operations activities.