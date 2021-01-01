Eglo 88955A 4 Light Island / Billiard Fixture from the Batista 1 Collection Matte Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Eglo 88955A 4 Light Island / Billiard Fixture from the Batista 1 Collection Eglo 88955A Batista 1 4 Light Island / Billiard FixtureElegance is the word for this beautiful island / billiard fixture from the Batista 1 Collection. Featuring Oval Shaped White Glass and hardware of a Matte Nickel Finish that makes this fixture a handsome addition to any room. Features Hand Made Glass.Eglo 88955A Features:Oval Shaped White GlassMatte Nickel FinishHand Made GlassEglo 88955A Specifications:Requires (4) x 60 Watt Medium Base Incandescent Bulbs (Not Included)Height: 59"Width: 40"Weight: 11.5 lbs.UL Rated for Dry LocationEstablished in 1969, Eglo quickly grew to be one of the leading light manufacturers in Europe by the mid 1980's. Specializing in contemporary and modern designs, every Eglo fixture features simple lines and clean metallic finishes, exuding class and sophistication. Matte Nickel