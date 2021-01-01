From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 889550-3ST Cienfuegos Single Light 25" High Wall Sconce Soft Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Fine Art Lamps 889550-3ST Cienfuegos Single Light 25" High Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted by skilled metal artisansMade in AmericaRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 5"Depth: 5-1/2"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Soft Gold