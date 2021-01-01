Newport Brass 889 Anise Double Handle Widespread Bidet Faucet with Vacuum Breaker and Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bidet Faucets

Newport Brass 889 Anise Double Handle Widespread Bidet Faucet with Vacuum Breaker and Metal Lever Handles Anise Double Handle Widespread Bidet Faucet with Vacuum Breaker and Metal Lever HandlesA bidet is a low, basinlike bathroom fixture similar in appearance to a toilet that is used for personal hygiene. They come in either vertical or horizontal spray configurations. Most commonly, bidets are floor mounted next to the toilet. Bidets consist of a washing basin, faucet and sprayer.Features:Solid brassMetal lever handlesQuarter-turn washer less ceramic disc valve cartridgesADA Compliant Cross HandlesBrass valve bodies with valveBasin-mounted aerated spray nozzle and pop-up drain with tailpieceCode compliant vacuum breakerVertical spray1/2" valvesFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Valves : 1/2"Spray : VerticalMaterial : BrassNumber of handles : 22Handle type : Metal leverPop-up assembly included : Yes2.4 gpm Vertical Spray Polished Chrome