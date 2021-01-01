From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 88662EN3 Winnetka 15" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Forged Iron Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 88662EN3 Winnetka 15" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Width: 10"Extension: 12"Product Weight: 5.8 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 8-3/4"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Forged Iron