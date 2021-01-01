From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 88660 Winnetka 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Forged Iron Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting 88660 Winnetka 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 6"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 2.6 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Forged Iron