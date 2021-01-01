Designers Fountain 88553 Studio 15" Wide 3 Light Pendant with Off White Fabric Shade Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 88553 Studio 15" Wide 3 Light Pendant with Off White Fabric Shade Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.Features off white fabric round shadeComplete the look with other items from the Studio CollectionLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCollection: StudioDimmable: NoHeight: 29.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Number of Bulbs: 3UL Listed: YesWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 20Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Bronze