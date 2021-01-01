From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 8845 Pomplano 5 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Palacial Bronze with Gilded Accents Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 8845 Pomplano 5 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Features:Ultra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHand embroidered shades & decorative finials shade Fixture casts a soft general light to illuminate a wide areaDimensions:Height: 28"Width/Diameter: 26"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 300Voltage: 120v Palacial Bronze with Gilded Accents